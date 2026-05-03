Iranian Vice Speaker Nikzad: Halting attacks on Lebanon key condition in US talks

One of Iran's main conditions in negotiations with the US is the complete cessation of attacks on Lebanon, said Ali Nikzad, the Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Report informs via ISNA.

"The country's condition for any negotiations is clear - it is a guarantee of the complete cessation of aggression against Lebanon," he said, adding that Iran and Lebanon share the same front.

According to Ali Nikzad, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was done to achieve peace and security for the Lebanese:

"Control over the Strait of Hormuz is Iran's right and red line. Iran will reach an agreement with the countries of the region on this issue."