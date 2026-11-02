Armed intruder neutralized on Azerbaijan-Iran border after opening fire on border guards

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The State Border Service neutralized a border violator who offered armed resistance during an attempt to detain him.

According to Report, the State Border Service said that a border patrol from the Goytepe border outpost of the Border Troops, while on duty protecting the state border, detected individuals moving from Iran towards Azerbaijan.

The outpost was immediately placed on alert, the area was cordoned off, and the necessary measures were taken to prevent an attempted border crossing.

The individuals were ordered to stop. A pursuit ensued, and warning shots were fired into the air. However, one of the border violators ignored the order, offered armed resistance and opened fire, posing a threat to the lives of border guards.

In accordance with the requirements of Azerbaijan's Law on the State Border, officers used firearms to detain the individual, who had ignored their lawful orders. The border violator was neutralised.

The Iranian side was informed of the incident through border representative channels.

A criminal investigation has been launched. The State Border Service and the Military Prosecutor's Office are jointly conducting the necessary operational-search and investigative measures.