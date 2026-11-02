Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Apple loses 17% of mobile market share in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 10:52
    Apple loses 17% of mobile market share in Azerbaijan

    In October 2026, Samsung captured a commanding 38.06% share of the mobile device market in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Statcounter.

    According to the latest data, this figure represents a decrease of 2.9 percentage points compared to September, but a notable increase of 13.51 percentage points year-on-year.

    Holding the second position, Xiaomi saw its market share slightly drop by 1.13 percentage points on a monthly basis, yet it experienced a significant annual surge of 9.71 percentage points to reach 27.58%.

    Apple, ranking third, enjoyed a monthly market share boost of 1.91 percentage points; however, it faced an annual decline of 3.62 percentage points, equating to a 17% drop, bringing its total share down to 17.58%.

    Taking the next spot, the collective market share of lesser known brands grew by 1.73 percentage points month-over-month, but decreased by 16.5 percentage points year-over-year to settle at 9.21%.

    Azerbaijan’s mobile device market Apple Statcounter
    "Apple" Azərbaycanın mobil cihaz bazarındakı payının 17 %-ni itirib
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