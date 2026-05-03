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    Cuban president notes increase of US military threat to unprecedented level

    Other countries
    • 03 May, 2026
    • 14:14
    Cuban president notes increase of US military threat to unprecedented level

    President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel has noted the increase of the military threat from the US side to an unprecedented level, Report informs via TASS.

    "The US President is intensifying his threats of military aggression against Cuba to a dangerous and unprecedented level," Diaz-Canel wrote on his page in X. "The international community should pay attention to that and determine together with the American nation whether such a radical criminal act is allowed for satisfying interests of a small yet rich and influential group, driven by the revenge and the appetite for domination," he noted.

    "Not a single aggressor, whatever powerful it is, will find capitulation in Cuba," Diaz-Canel stressed. "It will face the nation full of determination to defend sovereignty and independence on every centimeter of its national territory," he added.

    Miguel Díaz-Canel Cuba United States
    Kuba Prezidenti xalqın ölkənin suverenliyini müdafiə etməyə hazır olduğunu bildirib
    Президент Кубы Диас-Канель заявил о готовности народа защищать суверенитет страны

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