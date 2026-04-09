Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Netanyahu initiates direct peace negotiations with Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 20:22
    Netanyahu initiates direct peace negotiations with Lebanon

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday announced that his cabinet would begin ceasefire and Hezbollah disarmament talks with Lebanon "as soon as possible," in light of the current active warfront between the IDF and Hezbollah and the upcoming peace talks with Iran in Islamabad, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.

    "The negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon," the prime minister said.

    This announcement came just minutes before Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets, triggering sirens in northern Israel.

    The negotiations, expected to begin next week, will be conducted between Israeli ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh Moawad, Israeli sources told The Jerusalem Post.

    Michel Issa, the US ambassador to Lebanon, is expected to mediate the talks, sources said.

    Benjamin Netanyahu Paramilitary group Hezbollah Israel Lebanon
    Netanyahu sülh münasibətləri qurmaq üçün Livanla birbaşa danışıqlara başlamağı tapşırıb
    Нетаньяху поручил начать прямые переговоры с Ливаном для установления мирных отношений

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