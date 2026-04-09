Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss ceasefire between US, Iran

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday discussed with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar the two-week temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran, as well as talks which will be held in Islamabad later this week, Report informs via Anadolu.

The two ministers spoke over the phone, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Iran and the US announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday aimed at paving the way for a final agreement to end the war, which has left thousands dead and wounded since February 28.

The first round of formal negotiations is likely to take place in Islamabad on Saturday.