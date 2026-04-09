Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Mojataba Khamenei: Iran not seeking war

    Region
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 23:13
    Mojataba Khamenei: Iran not seeking war

    Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has said Iran is not pursuing war but will not compromise on its rights, according to a statement released by state TV.

    The statement comes on the 40th day since Ali Khamenei's assassination.

    In a message broadcast on state television, Khamenei emphasized that Iran does not seek conflict.

    However, he made it clear that the country will not forfeit its rights under any circumstances.

    The US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a number of high-ranking officials were killed. In response, Iran began striking targets it had identified in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus, where US and allied military bases are located, alongside Israel.

    Iran, the US, and their allies reached an agreement on a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026. Iran stated that during this period, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be ensured in coordination with the country's armed forces and taking into account technical limitations.

    Mojtaba Khamenei US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Xamenei: İran müharibəyə can atmır
    Хаменеи: Иран не откажется от своих прав и потребует компенсацию за ущерб

    Latest News

    23:59

    State Department: TRIPP remains a priority for US

    Region
    23:49

    Erdoğan, Pezeshkian speak on phone

    Region
    23:40

    Drone strike kills over 40 at wedding in North Darfur's Kutum

    Other countries
    23:33

    Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

    Region
    23:23

    Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss ceasefire between US, Iran

    Region
    23:13

    Mojataba Khamenei: Iran not seeking war

    Region
    23:06

    Situation in flood-affected Dagestan, Chechnya classed as federal emergency

    Region
    22:27

    Nikol Pashinyan: Rail link with Azerbaijan boosts regional trade

    Region
    22:02

    Record number of referees to officiate at FIFA World Cup 2026

    Football
    All News Feed