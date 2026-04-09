Mojataba Khamenei: Iran not seeking war

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has said Iran is not pursuing war but will not compromise on its rights, according to a statement released by state TV.

The statement comes on the 40th day since Ali Khamenei's assassination.

In a message broadcast on state television, Khamenei emphasized that Iran does not seek conflict.

However, he made it clear that the country will not forfeit its rights under any circumstances.

The US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a number of high-ranking officials were killed. In response, Iran began striking targets it had identified in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus, where US and allied military bases are located, alongside Israel.

Iran, the US, and their allies reached an agreement on a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026. Iran stated that during this period, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be ensured in coordination with the country's armed forces and taking into account technical limitations.