Sahiba Gafarova congratulates Milli Majlis team on TURKPA football success

Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, has congratulated the parliament's football team for its performance in an international tournament held in Türkiye, Report informs.

Speaking at the end of a recent parliamentary plenary session, Gafarova noted that the team took second place in the inter-parliamentary football competition organized under the framework of TURKPA in Antalya.

She recalled that the Milli Majlis team included 10 members of parliament and 7 parliamentary staff. The competition featured six teams.

Azerbaijan's parliamentary team lost 1–2 to Kyrgyzstan, then defeated Northern Cyprus 3–0 to top its group and reach the final. In the decisive match, it was defeated 1–3 by Turkish parliamentarians, securing second place overall.