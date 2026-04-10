MP Guliyev: Azerbaijan prepares draft law on AI

A draft law on artificial intelligence (AI) is being prepared in Azerbaijan, MP Azay Guliyev said during today's plenary session of Milli Majlis (Parliament) while discussing the second reading of proposed amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, Report informs.

He stated that relevant work is currently underway in this regard: "It is important to establish liability for the dissemination of photos, videos, and audio materials produced by AI without labeling. I believe that not only those who distribute such materials, but also individuals and legal entities who produce them without labeling and facilitate their dissemination should face administrative responsibility."

Guliyev added that even if not at the current stage, the issue could be revisited in the future.

"Relevant agencies are currently working on a separate draft law on AI, and my proposal can also be considered within this framework," the MP noted.