Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    MP Guliyev: Azerbaijan prepares draft law on AI

    Milli Majlis
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 14:36
    MP Guliyev: Azerbaijan prepares draft law on AI

    A draft law on artificial intelligence (AI) is being prepared in Azerbaijan, MP Azay Guliyev said during today's plenary session of Milli Majlis (Parliament) while discussing the second reading of proposed amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, Report informs.

    He stated that relevant work is currently underway in this regard: "It is important to establish liability for the dissemination of photos, videos, and audio materials produced by AI without labeling. I believe that not only those who distribute such materials, but also individuals and legal entities who produce them without labeling and facilitate their dissemination should face administrative responsibility."

    Guliyev added that even if not at the current stage, the issue could be revisited in the future.

    "Relevant agencies are currently working on a separate draft law on AI, and my proposal can also be considered within this framework," the MP noted.

    artificial intelligence Azay Guliyev Azerbaijan Milli Majlis
    Azərbaycanda süni intellektlə bağlı qanun layihəsi hazırlanır
    В Азербайджане готовят закон об искусственном интеллекте

    Latest News

    15:21

    Serbian government reduces excise duties on petroleum products

    Other countries
    15:02

    IDF says two militants eliminated in Gaza Strip

    Other countries
    15:00

    Chairs of Azerbaijan‑Türkiye‑Northern Cyprus Friendship Group visit Victory Arch in Baku

    Foreign policy
    14:51
    Photo

    Uzbekistan, Turkic culture foundation sign cooperation deal in Tashkent

    Cultural policy
    14:36

    MP Guliyev: Azerbaijan prepares draft law on AI

    Milli Majlis
    14:35

    Sahiba Gafarova congratulates Milli Majlis team on TURKPA football success

    Football
    14:27

    Tsahkna: Estonia sees Baku-Yerevan peace as vital for South Caucasus

    Region
    14:24

    Milli Majlis: Education of fallen sappers' children to be funded from state budget

    Milli Majlis
    14:20

    Lithuanian PM: Baku and Vilnius to explore launch of direct flights

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed