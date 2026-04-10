Austrian experts join restoration of Icharishahar fortress wall

Specialists from Austria have been involved in restoring a section of the fortress wall in Icherisheher, Baku, Azerbaijan, that has suffered erosion, Aytaj Alisultanli, a member of the board of the Icharishahar State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration, said in an interview with AzTV, Report informs.

Alisultanli noted that the specialists had also successfully participated in other restoration projects carried out in Icherisheher: "Foreign architects have worked for years on the restoration of historical architectural monuments in Icharishahar. These structures are monuments of significance both for the country and the world."

She explained that temporary reinforcement work is currently underway to eliminate the initial consequences: "These works will be completed in a few days. The next stage will involve technical and engineering assessments as well as historical evaluation. After that, major restoration and conservation work will begin. Since this final stage is the most time‑consuming in construction, the process may take several years."

On April 9, erosion was observed on a small section of the historic fortress walls at the intersection of towers 13 and 14 on Kichik Gala Street. According to experts' preliminary opinion, the main cause of the erosion was moisture and natural erosion processes resulting from continuous atmospheric precipitation in recent days.