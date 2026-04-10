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    Tsahkna: Estonia sees Baku-Yerevan peace as vital for South Caucasus

    Region
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 14:27
    Tsahkna: Estonia sees Baku-Yerevan peace as vital for South Caucasus

    Estonia considers peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan to be extremely important for the South Caucasus region and is ready to make its practical contribution to this process, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna told a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, Report informs via Armenpress.

    "Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is extremely important, as it creates opportunities for the well-being of peoples and the prosperity of the business sphere. The opening of transport corridors in the region is also a prerequisite for peace," he said.

    According to the Estonian Foreign Minister, Tallinn notes with satisfaction the practical steps toward a settlement. "These are enormous geopolitical changes that concern not only the Armenian people but the entire region. We want to be part of this process, supporting it with our experience and knowledge," Tsahkna emphasized.

    The Estonian foreign minister also reported that the memorandum of understanding signed with Armenia during his visit will contribute to the expansion of practical cooperation between the countries.

    According to him, effective cooperation between Estonia and Armenia has already been established in the fields of information technology, digitalization, and cybersecurity. At the same time, Estonia is interested in receiving consultations from the Armenian side in the field of nuclear energy.

    Tsahkna noted that Estonia actively supports Armenia on the issue of cooperation with the European Union. "We are your eyes and ears, we are your best friends in the European Union. We are with you and ready to provide comprehensive support," he emphasized.

    For his part, Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan stated that he had informed his Estonian counterpart about the progress in the normalization of relations with Baku and Ankara within the framework of the peace process in the South Caucasus. The ministers also discussed the implementation of the TRIPP project (Trump Route).

    Margus Tsahkna Ararat Mirzoyan Estonia Armenia Azerbaijan
    Tsaxkna: Estoniya Bakı ilə İrəvan arasındakı sülhü Cənubi Qafqaz üçün son dərəcə vacib hesab edir
    Цахкна: Эстония считает мир между Баку и Ереваном чрезвычайно важным для Южного Кавказа

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