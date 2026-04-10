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    Uzbekistan, Turkic culture foundation sign cooperation deal in Tashkent

    Cultural policy
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 14:51
    Uzbekistan, Turkic culture foundation sign cooperation deal in Tashkent

    A memorandum of cooperation has been signed in Tashkent between the Center for Islamic Civilization of Uzbekistan and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, based in Baku.

    According to Report's correspondent in Tashkent, the agreement was concluded during an international scientific conference dedicated to the legacy of Amir Temur.

    The memorandum was signed by Center Director Firdavs Abdukhalikov and Foundation President Aktoty Raimkulova.

    The document aims to expand cooperation in promoting and popularizing the cultural heritage of the Turkic world at the international level. It envisions joint projects and initiatives in cultural events, exhibitions, forums, as well as scientific and educational programs.

    The agreement also includes collaboration on research exchange and the publication of joint academic and cultural materials.

    Uzbekistan, Turkic culture foundation sign cooperation deal in Tashkent
    Uzbekistan, Turkic culture foundation sign cooperation deal in Tashkent

    Uzbekistan Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova
    Photo
    İslam Sivilizasiyası Mərkəzi və Türk Mədəniyyəti və İrsi Fondu əməkdaşlıq memorandumu imzalayıblar
    Photo
    Центр исламской цивилизации и Фонд тюркской культуры подписали меморандум о сотрудничестве

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