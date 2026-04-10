UN: Lebanon to face food security crisis amid Israeli strikes

Lebanon could face a food security crisis amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the United Nations has warned.

According to Report, which cites Reuters, the World Food Programme (WFP) said the disruption is linked to the breakdown of supply chains within the country due to operations by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in southern Lebanon against the militant group Hezbollah.

"What we are witnessing now is not just a displacement crisis; it is rapidly turning into a food security crisis," said Allison Oman, Director of the World Food Programme in Lebanon.

She noted that food is becoming increasingly inaccessible due to rising prices and growing demand from displaced families.

Lebanon is facing a "dual crisis," with parts of its markets collapsing entirely-particularly in the south, where more than 80% of commercial outlets are no longer functioning-while markets in Beirut are under mounting pressure.

According to her, a WFP convoy sent to the south this week took more than 15 hours to reach its destination, compared to only a few hours under normal conditions.

The report comes after Iran, the United States and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 8, 2026. Israel, saying the truce does not apply to Lebanon, carried out strikes on the country. Later, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said the Lebanon ceasefire was a precondition of the Tehran–Washington agreement.