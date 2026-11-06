Military parades to take place in Azerbaijani cities during holiday celebrations

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In accordance with the plan approved by the Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, military band performances will be held at various locations across Baku to mark November 8 – Victory Day.

The Ministry of Defense told Report that in celebration of November 9 – National Flag Day, military marches accompanied by military bands will take place along the central streets, avenues and squares of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja and Nakhchivan.

On 8 November, from 16:00 to 18:00, military bands will perform at the following locations:

- Heydar Aliyev Park (in front of the Heydar Aliyev Palace);

- Philharmonic Garden;

- Fountain Square;

- Koroghlu Park;

- Sahil Park;

- Officers' Park.

On November 9, from 11:00 to 13:00, military personnel will march along the following routes:

Baku:

- Heydar Aliyev Palace – Bulbul Avenue – Nizami Cinema Centre – Neftchilar Avenue – Azadlig Square – Baku International Sea Trade Port;

- Alley of Martyrs – Flame Towers Complex – Chambarakand Park – Icherisheher Metro Station – Icherisheher Fortress Gate – Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre – Azneft Circle – Bakhram Gur Statue;

- Nariman Narimanov Monument – Central Park – Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre – Winter Park – Heydar Aliyev Palace – Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan – 28 Mall Shopping Centre;

- Olympic Star Sports and Entertainment Centre – Samad Vurghun Street – Officers' Park – Baku State Circus – Heydar Aliyev Palace – Imadaddin Nasimi Monument – Neftchilar Avenue;

- Musabeyov Park – Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev Street – Huseyn Javid Avenue – Huseyn Javid Park – Parliament Avenue – Alley of Martyrs.

Sumgayit, Ganja and Nakhchivan:

The marches will take place along the central streets and avenues of these cities.