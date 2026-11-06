Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Military parades to take place in Azerbaijani cities during holiday celebrations

    Military
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 12:41
    Military parades to take place in Azerbaijani cities during holiday celebrations

    In accordance with the plan approved by the Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, military band performances will be held at various locations across Baku to mark November 8 – Victory Day.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that in celebration of November 9 – National Flag Day, military marches accompanied by military bands will take place along the central streets, avenues and squares of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja and Nakhchivan.

    On 8 November, from 16:00 to 18:00, military bands will perform at the following locations:

    - Heydar Aliyev Park (in front of the Heydar Aliyev Palace);

    - Philharmonic Garden;

    - Fountain Square;

    - Koroghlu Park;

    - Sahil Park;

    - Officers' Park.

    On November 9, from 11:00 to 13:00, military personnel will march along the following routes:

    Baku:

    - Heydar Aliyev Palace – Bulbul Avenue – Nizami Cinema Centre – Neftchilar Avenue – Azadlig Square – Baku International Sea Trade Port;

    - Alley of Martyrs – Flame Towers Complex – Chambarakand Park – Icherisheher Metro Station – Icherisheher Fortress Gate – Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre – Azneft Circle – Bakhram Gur Statue;

    - Nariman Narimanov Monument – Central Park – Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre – Winter Park – Heydar Aliyev Palace – Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan – 28 Mall Shopping Centre;

    - Olympic Star Sports and Entertainment Centre – Samad Vurghun Street – Officers' Park – Baku State Circus – Heydar Aliyev Palace – Imadaddin Nasimi Monument – Neftchilar Avenue;

    - Musabeyov Park – Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev Street – Huseyn Javid Avenue – Huseyn Javid Park – Parliament Avenue – Alley of Martyrs.

    Sumgayit, Ganja and Nakhchivan:

    The marches will take place along the central streets and avenues of these cities.

    November 8 – Victory Day 44-day Patriotic War (Second Garabagh War) Military Parade Baku November 8
    Photo
    Bayram günlərində hərbi qulluqçuların yürüşləri və hərbi orkestrlərin nümunəvi çıxışları təşkil ediləcək
    Photo
    В праздничные дни в городах Азербайджана пройдут марши военнослужащих и выступления военных оркестров
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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