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    US, Georgia discuss Middle Corridor and infrastructure opportunities

    Infrastructure
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 13:01
    US, Georgia discuss Middle Corridor and infrastructure opportunities

    Acting US Ambassador to Georgia Courtney Austrian has met with Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili, Report's Georgian bureau informs, citing the US Embassy in Georgia.

    The meeting focused on economic relations between the United States and Georgia, infrastructure development along the Middle Corridor, and opportunities available to American companies.

    According to the embassy, the sides exchanged views on expanding economic cooperation between the two countries and advancing the development of the Middle Corridor.

    The Middle Corridor is an international transport route connecting China and Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.

    Middle Corridor Lasha Khutsishvili United States of America (USA) Georgia
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    ABŞ ilə Gürcüstan Orta Dəhlizi və infrastruktur imkanlarını müzakirə edib
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