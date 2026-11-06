16 families in Azerbaijan consent to organ donation after deaths of their loved ones

Sixteen families in Azerbaijan have consented to donate the organs of deceased relatives since February 2025, Yegana Abbasova, chair of the Board of the Coordination Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation, said at a media seminar organized by the Ministry of Health as part of Heart Transplantation Week.

According to Report, she said the donated organs had enabled 85 transplants, including four heart transplants. A total of 1,500 people in Azerbaijan are currently on the waiting list for organ transplants.

Azerbaijan performed its first transplant using organs from a deceased donor – a patient declared brain-dead – on February 6, 2025, at the Central Customs Hospital.