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    Minister: Education, science spending amounts to 3.8% of Azerbaijan's GDP

    Education and science
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 13:20
    Minister: Education, science spending amounts to 3.8% of Azerbaijan's GDP

    Azerbaijan's education and science spending has been set at 5.4 billion manats (approximately $3.2 billion) for 2027, announced Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev, Report informs.

    Speaking during a joint meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) committees on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology; Labour and Social Policy; Healthcare; and Foreign and Interparliamentary Relations, Babayev noted that this accounts for 12.6% of total budget expenditure.

    "Compared with 2025, this figure has increased by 538 million manats, or 11.2%. Looking at the 2023–2027 period, the increase over these five years amounts to 1 billion manats," he said.

    The minister noted that combined spending on education and science accounts for 3.8% of gross domestic product (GDP).

    "This is also higher than the global average of 3.6%. Overall, education spending varies between 3% and 5% across different countries. We are currently at the average benchmark level, and we believe that our policy in this area will continue to focus on steadily increasing expenditure on education and science," he added.

    Sahil Babayev Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance Budget expenditures Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Azerbaijan's GDP
    Sahil Babayev: Təhsil və elm xərcləri ÜMD-in 3,8 %-ə bərabərdir
    Сахиль Бабаев: Расходы на образование и науку увеличатся на 1 млрд манатов к 2027 году
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