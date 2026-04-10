Lithuanian PM: Baku and Vilnius to explore launch of direct flights

Lithuanian and Azerbaijani prime ministers Ingā Ruginienė and Ali Asadov have agreed to explore the possibility of launching direct air connections between Baku and Vilnius.

In an interview with Report, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ruginienė said the issue was discussed during her meeting with her Azerbaijani counterpart in Baku.

"Regarding direct air connectivity, I can say that something quite telling happened to me. During yesterday's meeting with Prime Minister Ali Asadov, we discussed a wide range of issues. At one point, he asked how my trip was. I said it was good, but I had to travel with a transfer via Istanbul. Then I noted that perhaps we should consider launching a direct flight, which could bring our countries even closer. In the end, we agreed to work on this issue separately," she said.

Ruginienė also emphasized that a series of important meetings between business circles of Lithuania and Azerbaijan will begin in May.

"As far as I know, a logistics forum will also take place in June - this is a truly significant event. We agreed on the need for our countries to be more actively involved in such initiatives. I am pleased that we are taking concrete steps to continue and strengthen our friendship," the prime minister added.