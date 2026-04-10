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    Net profit of 15 Azerbaijani insurance companies falls by 6%

    Finance
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 14:08
    Net profit of 15 Azerbaijani insurance companies falls by 6%

    In 2025, the total revenues of 15 insurance companies in Azerbaijan, excluding Atasığorta OJSC, whose license was restricted by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), stood at just over 1.52 billion manats (approximately $894.5 million), marking a 12.6% increase year-on-year, Report informs.

    Last year, insurers' total expenses increased by 15.1% compared to 2024, exceeding 1.34 million manats (just over $788.5 million). Revenues rose at 13 companies, while expenses increased at 6.

    At the end of 2025, insurers' total financial profit surpassed 180.1 million manats (nearly $106 million), 2.5% less than in 2024. Ten companies increased their financial profit, four saw a decline, and one company that had posted profit the previous year ended 2025 with a financial loss.

    In 2025, insurance companies paid just over 37.1 million manats (over $21.8 million) in profit tax, 13.4% more than in 2024. Eight companies increased their tax payments, six reduced them, and one company that had not paid tax the previous year did so in 2025.

    The total net profit of Azerbaijani insurers in 2025 amounted to approximately 143 million (just over $84.1 million) manats, a 6% decrease compared to 2024. Ten companies that increased their financial profit also raised their net profit, four companies saw both financial and net profit decline, and one company that had been profitable the previous year ended 2025 with a loss.

    Azerbaijani insurance companies Azerbaijan's insurance sector Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Net profit
    Azərbaycan 15 sığortaçısının məcmu xalis mənfəəti 6 % azalıb
    Совокупная чистая прибыль азербайджанских страховщиков в 2025г снизилась на 6%

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