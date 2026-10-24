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    Azerbaijani envoy discusses trade ties with Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast

    Economy
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 15:28
    Azerbaijani envoy discusses trade ties with Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine, Seymur Mardaliyev, discussed prospects for expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation during a meeting with representatives of the business community of Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast.

    According to Report, the diplomat wrote about the meeting on his X social media account.

    Mardaliyev noted that the participants also reviewed opportunities to strengthen direct business links between Azerbaijan and the Zakarpattia region.

    He also highlighted that there is great potential for further economic cooperation.

    Seymur Mardaliyev Zakarpattia Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations
    Azərbaycanın Ukraynadakı səfiri Zakarpatye vilayəti ilə ticarət əlaqələrinin inkişafını müzakirə edib
    Посол Азербайджана в Украине обсудил расширение торгово-экономических связей с Закарпатьем
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