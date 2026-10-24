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Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine, Seymur Mardaliyev, discussed prospects for expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation during a meeting with representatives of the business community of Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast.

According to Report, the diplomat wrote about the meeting on his X social media account.

Mardaliyev noted that the participants also reviewed opportunities to strengthen direct business links between Azerbaijan and the Zakarpattia region.

He also highlighted that there is great potential for further economic cooperation.