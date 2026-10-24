R4, E3 call for diplomatic resolution of regional conflicts

Foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia (R4 format), as well as France, Germany, the United Kingdom (Eurotroika, also known as E3) and Italy, discussed current regional and international issues at a meeting held in Istanbul on October 23, Report informs, citing Germany's Foreign Ministry.

According to a joint statement by the foreign ministries of the eight countries, the ministers discussed the situation surrounding Iran, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the need to resolve it on the basis of the two-state solution.

They also addressed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government, security and freedom of navigation issues, as well as rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and the Black Sea.

"The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening peace and stability in the region and beyond, as well as addressing security, economic and trade challenges related to these issues. They underscored the urgent need to resolve regional conflicts through dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation. In line with UN resolutions, the ministers stressed the importance of finding lasting negotiated solutions to all unresolved conflicts," the statement said.

The foreign ministers also agreed to continue dialogue in this format to help prevent conflicts and promote peace and stability in the region.