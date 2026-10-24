Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    R4, E3 call for diplomatic resolution of regional conflicts

    Other countries
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 15:00
    R4, E3 call for diplomatic resolution of regional conflicts

    Foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia (R4 format), as well as France, Germany, the United Kingdom (Eurotroika, also known as E3) and Italy, discussed current regional and international issues at a meeting held in Istanbul on October 23, Report informs, citing Germany's Foreign Ministry.

    According to a joint statement by the foreign ministries of the eight countries, the ministers discussed the situation surrounding Iran, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the need to resolve it on the basis of the two-state solution.

    They also addressed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government, security and freedom of navigation issues, as well as rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and the Black Sea.

    "The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening peace and stability in the region and beyond, as well as addressing security, economic and trade challenges related to these issues. They underscored the urgent need to resolve regional conflicts through dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation. In line with UN resolutions, the ministers stressed the importance of finding lasting negotiated solutions to all unresolved conflicts," the statement said.

    The foreign ministers also agreed to continue dialogue in this format to help prevent conflicts and promote peace and stability in the region.

    Strengthening regional peace and security E3 powers Istanbul
    R4 və Avrotroyka regional münaqişələrin diplomatik yolla həllinə çağırıb
    R4 и Евротройка призвали к дипломатическому решению региональных конфликтов
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    15:28
    Azerbaijani envoy discusses trade ties with Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast
    Economy
    15:12
    Photo
    International Youth Forum opens in Azerbaijan's Guba
    Cultural policy
    15:00
    R4, E3 call for diplomatic resolution of regional conflicts
    Other countries
    14:45
    Western European tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan rise by over 6%
    Tourism
    14:30
    Azerbaijan's fertilizer export revenues down nearly 4%
    AIC
    14:16
    Death toll from Jordan church terrorist attack rises to 8
    Other countries
    14:05
    Romania, Türkiye call Black Sea security shared priority
    Other countries
    13:52
    Central Asian tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan rise by over 12%
    Tourism
    13:39
    Azerbaijan's pharmaceutical export revenue rises by over 4%
    Business
    All News Feed