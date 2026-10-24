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The opening ceremony of the International Youth Forum was held in the city of Guba ahead of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, speakers highlighted the role of young people in promoting intercultural dialogue, strengthening mutual understanding and fostering cooperation among nations.

They also stressed the importance of the forum as a platform for young leaders to exchange ideas, share experiences and create new opportunities for cooperation for a common future.

The forum includes members of the Youth Network of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC). Discussions and various activities held within the framework of the event aim to contribute to youth-led initiatives promoting dialogue and solidarity, while strengthening intercultural ties.

The forum will continue until October 26.