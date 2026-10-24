Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan's cocoa export revenue rises by over 28%

    Business
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 16:21
    Azerbaijan's cocoa export revenue rises by over 28%

    In January-September 2026, Azerbaijan imported cocoa and related products worth just over $106 million, marking a 0.8% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan also exported cocoa and related products worth $11.174 million, which is 28.4% more than a year earlier.

    Imports of these products accounted for 0.79% of Azerbaijan's total imports, while exports represented 0.05% of the country's total exports.

    In total, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $37.211 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 5.2% year-on-year. Of this, $23.865 billion came from exports and $13.346 billion from imports. Compared to a year earlier, exports grew by 28.3%, while imports declined by 20.4%.

    Azerbaijan's exports Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycan kakao ixracından qazancını 28 %-dən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил доходы от экспорта какао на 28,4%
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    17:00
    Photo
    Azerbaijani chess players win gold, bronze at European Club Cup
    Individual sports
    16:38
    Value of paid services for population rises 7.9% in Azerbaijan
    Finance
    16:21
    Azerbaijan's cocoa export revenue rises by over 28%
    Business
    16:00
    Roadmap being prepared for final investment decision on Black Sea Energy Cable
    Energy
    15:43
    Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor investment estimated at €22B
    Energy
    15:28
    Azerbaijani envoy discusses trade ties with Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast
    Economy
    15:12
    Photo
    International Youth Forum opens in Azerbaijan's Guba
    Cultural policy
    15:00
    R4, E3 call for diplomatic resolution of regional conflicts
    Other countries
    14:45
    Western European tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan rise by over 6%
    Tourism
    All News Feed