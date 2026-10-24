Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijani chess players win gold, bronze at European Club Cup

    Individual sports
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 17:00
    Azerbaijani chess players win gold, bronze at European Club Cup

    Azerbaijani chess players have won gold and bronze medals in the individual standings of the European Club Cup, while Shahriyar Mammadyarov's team emerged as the tournament winner, Report informs.

    The competitions were held in Budva, Montenegro, according to the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

    The Vugar Heshimov team, competing in the men's tournament, scored 10 points and finished in tenth place.

    In the women's event, the Serbian club Sirmium Sremska Mitrovica and the Azerbaijani team Odlar Yurdu scored 10 points each, sharing third and fourth places. Based on tie-break indicators, Odlar Yurdu settled in fourth place.

    The Turkish club Bayegan Pendik, featuring Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov, won the European Club Cup.

    Aydin Suleymanli from the Vugar Heshimov club won a bronze medal based on his individual performance on the first board. Gulnar Mammadova, representing Odlar Yurdu, won gold on the fourth board.

    Shahriyar Mammadyarov Azerbaijan Chess Federation
    Photo
    Azərbaycan şahmatçıları klublararası Avropa Kubokunda medallar qazanıblar
    Photo
    Азербайджанские шахматисты завоевали медали клубного Кубка Европы
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:00
    Photo
    Azerbaijani chess players win gold, bronze at European Club Cup
    Individual sports
    16:38
    Value of paid services for population rises 7.9% in Azerbaijan
    Finance
    16:21
    Azerbaijan's cocoa export revenue rises by over 28%
    Business
    16:00
    Roadmap being prepared for final investment decision on Black Sea Energy Cable
    Energy
    15:43
    Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor investment estimated at €22B
    Energy
    15:28
    Azerbaijani envoy discusses trade ties with Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast
    Economy
    15:12
    Photo
    International Youth Forum opens in Azerbaijan's Guba
    Cultural policy
    15:00
    R4, E3 call for diplomatic resolution of regional conflicts
    Other countries
    14:45
    Western European tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan rise by over 6%
    Tourism
    All News Feed