Azerbaijani chess players win gold, bronze at European Club Cup

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Azerbaijani chess players have won gold and bronze medals in the individual standings of the European Club Cup, while Shahriyar Mammadyarov's team emerged as the tournament winner, Report informs.

The competitions were held in Budva, Montenegro, according to the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

The Vugar Heshimov team, competing in the men's tournament, scored 10 points and finished in tenth place.

In the women's event, the Serbian club Sirmium Sremska Mitrovica and the Azerbaijani team Odlar Yurdu scored 10 points each, sharing third and fourth places. Based on tie-break indicators, Odlar Yurdu settled in fourth place.

The Turkish club Bayegan Pendik, featuring Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov, won the European Club Cup.

Aydin Suleymanli from the Vugar Heshimov club won a bronze medal based on his individual performance on the first board. Gulnar Mammadova, representing Odlar Yurdu, won gold on the fourth board.