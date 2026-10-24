Value of paid services for population rises 7.9% in Azerbaijan
Finance
- 24 October, 2026
- 16:38
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The value of paid services provided to the population in Azerbaijan in January-September amounted to 12.026 billion manats ($7.07 billion), an increase of 7.9% in real terms compared to the same period in 2025, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee.
Legal entities provided services to the population worth 9.087 billion manats ($5.35 billion), accounting for 75.6% of the total volume.
Over the nine months, on average, every resident of the country utilized paid services worth 1,170 manats ($688.65), which is 139.1 manats ($81.82) more than in the same period last year.
Azərbaycanda əhaliyə göstərilən ödənişli xidmətlərin ümumi dəyəri 8 %-ə yaxın artıb
В Азербайджане стоимость платных услуг населению выросла на 7,9%
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