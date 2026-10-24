Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Roadmap being prepared for final investment decision on Black Sea Energy Cable

    Energy
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 16:00
    Roadmap being prepared for final investment decision on Black Sea Energy Cable

    The Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor initiative is currently at the stage of preparing tender documentation and developing a Roadmap for the adoption of the final investment decision (FID), Report informs, citing Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO).

    The project is aimed at transmitting electricity generated from renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan and Georgia, including wind, solar and hydropower plants, to European Union member states. Once fully operational, the corridor's total capacity will reach 3.9 GW.

    The corridor consists of three independent voltage-source converter (VSC) HVDC links operating at ±525 kV, each rated at 1,300 MW, giving 3,900 MW of transfer capacity at full build-out.

    The Link 1, scheduled to be commissioned in 2032, will cover the Baku – Ksani – Anaklia – Constanța Sud; extended onshore from Constanța Sud to Albertirsa (HU) route, extending overland to the Albertirsa substation near Budapest, Hungary, with a capacity of 2,000 MW. The total length of this section will be approximately 3,040 km.

    The Link 2, planned for 2036, will cover the Baku – Tskaltubo – Poti – Domneștiroute with a total length of about 2,340 km, while the Link 3, scheduled for 2040, will involve the Baku – Tskaltubo – Poti – Constanța Sud route, stretching approximately 2,020 km.

    From the Georgian coast, submarine cables of about 1,120 km each cross the Black Sea, mostly over the abyssal plain at depths of up to about 2,200 meters, to the Constanța Sud landfall in Romania. In Romania and Hungary, the corridor connects to the EU grid at Constanța Sud, Domnești (Bucharest) and, through an onshore extension to Hungary, at the Albertirsa substation near Budapest.

    Onshore converter stations in Ksani and Tskaltubo will provide a bidirectional connection between the corridor and Georgia's national power grid, allowing surplus electricity exports and electricity imports when needed.

    The corridor infrastructure has been included in the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity's TYNDP 2026 under project identifiers 1248 and 1244.

    As part of the feasibility study, GECO also carried out a detailed assessment of a parallel green hydrogen pipeline from Azerbaijan to Hungary. The proposed pipeline would be approximately 3,000 km long, including a 1,115 km offshore segment, with estimated costs ranging from €6.6 billion to €13 billion.

    However, based on the study's findings, project participants decided to temporarily suspend implementation of the hydrogen component and prioritize electricity transmission. The key reasons cited include significantly reduced forecasts for hydrogen imports by European consumers through 2040 and the stronger economic viability of HVDC transmission lines.

    The hydrogen pipeline project remains a future option and may be reconsidered as the European Union's hydrogen market develops.

    The Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Development and Transmission of Green Energy between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary was signed in Bucharest on December 17, 2022, with the support of the European Commission.

    Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor Black Sea Submarine Cable (BSSC) Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO)
    "Black Sea Energy Cable" üzrə yekun investisiya qərarının qəbul edilməsi üçün Yol Xəritəsi hazırlanır
    Подготовка дорожной карты по проекту энергокабеля через Черное море вышла на активную фазу
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    17:00
    Photo
    Azerbaijani chess players win gold, bronze at European Club Cup
    Individual sports
    16:38
    Value of paid services for population rises 7.9% in Azerbaijan
    Finance
    16:21
    Azerbaijan's cocoa export revenue rises by over 28%
    Business
    16:00
    Roadmap being prepared for final investment decision on Black Sea Energy Cable
    Energy
    15:43
    Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor investment estimated at €22B
    Energy
    15:28
    Azerbaijani envoy discusses trade ties with Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast
    Economy
    15:12
    Photo
    International Youth Forum opens in Azerbaijan's Guba
    Cultural policy
    15:00
    R4, E3 call for diplomatic resolution of regional conflicts
    Other countries
    14:45
    Western European tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan rise by over 6%
    Tourism
    All News Feed