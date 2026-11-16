Georgia won't participate in EU Enlargement Forum
Region
- 16 November, 2026
- 10:19
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Georgia will not participate in the European Union (EU) Enlargement Forum and the ministerial meeting scheduled to take place in Brussels on November 16, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, Report's Georgia bureau informs.
According to the ministry, Georgia did not receive an invitation at the appropriate level to take part in the events. For this reason, the country will not be represented at the meeting.
The ministry emphasized, however, that Georgia remains committed to constructive cooperation with the European Union and is prepared to participate in meetings at the appropriate level if invited.
"This position is known to Brussels," the ministry said.
Gürcüstan Aİ Genişlənmə Forumunda iştirak etməyəcək
Грузия не примет участия в Форуме по расширению ЕС
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