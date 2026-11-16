Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Georgia won't participate in EU Enlargement Forum

    Region
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 10:19
    Georgia won't participate in EU Enlargement Forum

    Georgia will not participate in the European Union (EU) Enlargement Forum and the ministerial meeting scheduled to take place in Brussels on November 16, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, Report's Georgia bureau informs.

    According to the ministry, Georgia did not receive an invitation at the appropriate level to take part in the events. For this reason, the country will not be represented at the meeting.

    The ministry emphasized, however, that Georgia remains committed to constructive cooperation with the European Union and is prepared to participate in meetings at the appropriate level if invited.

    "This position is known to Brussels," the ministry said.

    EU Enlargement Summit Georgia
    Gürcüstan Aİ Genişlənmə Forumunda iştirak etməyəcək
    Грузия не примет участия в Форуме по расширению ЕС
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    11:22
    Azerbaijani parliament discusses next year's budget package in first reading
    Finance
    11:14
    Azerbaijani Ombudsman appeals to int'l community following explosion in Aghstafa
    Domestic policy
    11:10
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan transfers $344.71M to Guarantee Fund
    Finance
    10:51
    Nine-month cargo traffic through Azerbaijan revealed
    Infrastructure
    10:19
    Georgia won't participate in EU Enlargement Forum
    Region
    10:07
    National Bank of Kyrgyzstan puts "Apricot Orchards" silver collector coin into circulation
    Finance
    09:39
    Video
    Azerbaijani border guards intercept paratrike carrying drugs on Iranian border
    Military
    09:37
    US, China, Russia drop pre-agreed agenda for leaders' meeting at APEC summit
    Other countries
    09:31
    Azerbaijan to face Andorra in international friendly today
    Football
    All News Feed