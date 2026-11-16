Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan transfers $344.71M to Guarantee Fund

    Finance
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 11:10
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan transfers $344.71M to Guarantee Fund

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) transferred 586 million manats ($344.71 million) to Azerbaijan's State Debt and Guarantees Obligations Fund in January-September 2026, Report informs referring to the CBA.

    According to the data, this amount accounted for 94.75% of all revenues to the fund during the reporting period.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    AMB 9 ayda Təminat Fonduna 586 milyon manat vəsait köçürüb
    ЦБА за 9 мес. перечислил в Гарантийный фонд 586 млн манатов
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    44 filmi

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