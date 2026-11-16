Central Bank of Azerbaijan transfers $344.71M to Guarantee Fund
Finance
- 16 November, 2026
- 11:10
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The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) transferred 586 million manats ($344.71 million) to Azerbaijan's State Debt and Guarantees Obligations Fund in January-September 2026, Report informs referring to the CBA.
According to the data, this amount accounted for 94.75% of all revenues to the fund during the reporting period.
AMB 9 ayda Təminat Fonduna 586 milyon manat vəsait köçürüb
ЦБА за 9 мес. перечислил в Гарантийный фонд 586 млн манатов
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