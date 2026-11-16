National Bank of Kyrgyzstan puts "Apricot Orchards" silver collector coin into circulation

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The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan is putting a silver collector coin, "Apricot Orchards," from the "Nature of Kyrgyzstan" series into circulation starting November 16, Report informs referring to Kyrgyz media.

The coin is dedicated to the country's natural areas where the cultivation of special apricot varieties has centuries-old traditions. The obverse depicts a blossoming branch with the inscription "Өрүкзар" ("Apricot Orchards"), while the reverse features a branch with ripe fruit.

The coin's face value is 10 soms, and its selling price is 8,220 soms ($94). It is made of 925-fineness silver and weighs 28.28 grams. The mintage is limited to 1,000 pieces.

The collector coin has the status of official legal tender throughout the territory of Kyrgyzstan.