Azerbaijan to face Andorra in international friendly today

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The Azerbaijan national football team will play an international friendly today.

According to Report, the side coached by Aykhan Abbasov will take on Andorra away from home.

The match, which will be held in Encamp, is scheduled to kick off at 22:00 Baku time (GMT+4).

The game will be the last appearance for captain Emin Mahmudov in the Azerbaijan national team.

The match will be officiated by Spanish FIFA referee José Luis Munuera.

Azerbaijan defeated Liechtenstein 1-0 away from home in a UEFA Nations League match on November 13.