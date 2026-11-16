Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Nine-month cargo traffic through Azerbaijan revealed

    Infrastructure
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 10:51
    Nine-month cargo traffic through Azerbaijan revealed

    In January–September 2026, nearly 12.082 million tons of cargo were transported by rail through the transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    According to latest data, just over 5.37 million tons of cargo were transported by sea, while 8.49 million tons were carried by road during the reporting period.

    In the first nine months of the year, cargo transported through the South-West Transport Corridor amounted to 447,000 tons, through the North-West Corridor to almost 3.887 million tons, through the North-South Corridor to 6.867 million tons, and through the East-West Corridor to 14.741 million tons, including 7.507 million tons transported via the Europe-Caucasus-Asia Transport Corridor (TRACECA).

    Transit cargo accounted for 47% of all freight transported by rail and 46.6% of cargo carried by road.

    Freight traffic Cargo transportation State Statistical Committee Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanda 9 ayda nəqliyyat dəhlizləri ilə daşınmış yükün həcmi açıqlanıb
    В Азербайджане по транспортным коридорам перевезено более 12 млн тонн грузов
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