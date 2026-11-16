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    Azerbaijani parliament discusses next year's budget package in first reading

    Finance
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 11:22
    Azerbaijani parliament discusses next year's budget package in first reading

    At today's plenary session, the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan began discussing next year's budget package, including the draft law on the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2027.

    According to Report, state budget revenues for 2027 are projected at 39.254 billion manats, including just over 38.518 billion manats in centralized revenues and 735.575 million manats in local revenues.

    Budget expenditures are forecast at 42.4 billion manats, including just over 41.664 billion manats in centralized expenditures and 735.575 million manats in local expenditures.

    As a result, the state budget deficit is expected to amount to 3.146 billion manats, which is 1.7% higher than the previous year.

    In 2027, Azerbaijan's consolidated budget revenues are projected at just over 47.619 billion manats, while expenditures are expected to exceed 50.377 billion manats.

    These figures are 5.9% and 3.1% higher, respectively, than the approved forecasts for 2026.

    Consequently, the consolidated budget deficit is projected at almost 2.758 billion manats, which is 28.7% lower than a year earlier.

    Based on the current exchange rate of 1 USD = 1.70 AZN

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Budget package Azerbaijan's state budget revenues
    Milli Məclis gələn ilin büdcə zərfini I oxunuşda müzakirə edir
    Милли Меджлис обсуждает бюджет на 2027 год в I чтении
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