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    US, China, Russia drop pre-agreed agenda for leaders' meeting at APEC summit

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    • 16 November, 2026
    • 09:37
    US, China, Russia drop pre-agreed agenda for leaders' meeting at APEC summit

    The US, China, and Russia have decided to forego a pre-agreed agenda for the meeting of the countries' leaders at the APEC summit, Report informs referring to the Financial Times, citing a source.

    The newspaper calls this decision an unusual step for Chinese President Xi Jinping, who typically insists on strictly scripted talks with foreign counterparts. At the same time, US President Donald Trump intends to raise issues of nuclear arms control and non-proliferation - topics that Beijing had previously refused to discuss.

    However, the FT source emphasized that Trump does not expect to reach any agreements and only wants to initiate a discussion between the countries.

    The publication's source doubts that the parties will discuss the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in detail in Shenzhen, as Beijing avoids direct participation in this process.

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