Azerbaijani border guards intercept paratrike carrying drugs on Iranian border

Azerbaijani border guards have foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs from Iran using a powered paraglider (paratrike).

The State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan told Report that the incident occurred in the area of responsibility of the Goytapa border detachment of the SBS Border Troops. Border guards detected a paraglider attempting to cross the state border from Iran into Azerbaijan.

Following a series of operational and border security measures, the aircraft was intercepted. An inspection revealed and led to the seizure of more than 21 kg of narcotics, including 19 kg and 270 g of marijuana and 1 kg and 940 g of opium, as well as 4,000 M-40 methadone tablets.

The Iranian national piloting the aircraft was detained.

"Despite repeated warnings, cases of drugs being illegally transported into Azerbaijan using aircraft have been recorded on several occasions. Such actions are regarded as unlawful activities targeting the inviolability of the state border and the security of the country," the statement said.

The SBS added that it would continue to take all necessary measures to prevent illegal activities along the state border, neutralize technical equipment and aircraft used for such purposes, and identify and detain those involved in such offences.