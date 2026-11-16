Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijani Ombudsman appeals to int'l community following explosion in Aghstafa

    Domestic policy
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 11:14
    Azerbaijani Ombudsman appeals to int'l community following explosion in Aghstafa

    Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has called on the international community following an explosion in Aghstafa District that left one person dead and another seriously injured, Report informs, citing the Ombudsman"s Office of Azerbaijan.

    It was noted that mines and unexploded ordnance continue to pose a serious threat to people's lives and health in Azerbaijan and lead to violations of human rights, particularly the right to life.

    "This problem is not only a threat to human life, but also a severe ecological disaster that violates the right to live in a healthy environment. Mine and unexploded ordnance explosions, as well as explosive materials that remain underground for long periods, cause chemical contamination. This process destroys fertile soil layers and pollutes underground water resources. The death of one person and the serious injury of another as a result of the explosion in Aghstafa District are a source of deep sorrow and concern," the Ombudsman"s Office said in a statement.

    The statement also highlighted that the occurrence of such a tragedy in Azerbaijan at a time when COP31, a globally significant climate event, is being held and when the world is uniting its efforts for a safe and sustainable future, should once again draw the attention of the international community to the humanitarian threat posed by mines and unexploded ordnance.

    "I call on the international community and relevant organizations to intensify their efforts to address this problem, strengthen support for humanitarian demining activities, and ensure people's right to live in safety," Ombudsman Aliyeva said.

    Sabina Aliyeva Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Explosion Aghstafa
    Ombudsman Ağstafada hərbi sursatın partlaması ilə bağlı beynəlxalq ictimaiyyətə çağırış edib
    Омбудсмен призвала международное сообщество обратить внимание на минную угрозу в Азербайджане
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