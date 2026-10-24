Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Italy police raid homes in Milan ahead of protests

    Other countries
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 17:21
    Italy police raid homes in Milan ahead of protests

    Police in Italy have raided 150 homes in Milan and other cities as the country braces for more protests on Saturday afternoon, Report informs referring to The Guardian.

    The searches were conducted in the homes of those, including 51 minors, suspected of intending to cause trouble during the demonstrations.

    The events, organised by the 17 October Movement and due to take place in Milan, Turin, Rome, Bologna, Naples and other cities and towns, are targeted at various issues, from the high cost of living and underfunding in schools to support for Palestine.

    They follow protests last weekend which escalated into violence, especially in Milan, where hooded youths vandalised and looted shops in the city centre.

    Many stores in Milan, Naples and other cities have covered windows with plywood over fears of further violence on Saturday.

    Protest rallies Italy Raid
    Полиция Италии провела рейды и обыски в 20 городах страны
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    18:40
    French police make 135 arrests, interior minister says
    Other countries
    18:20
    Indonesia cuts pipeline gas exports to Singapore by about 9%
    Energy
    18:00
    Vice President of Bulgarian Olympic Committee shot dead in Sofia
    Other countries
    17:39
    French city of Orleans imposes curfew on minors
    Other countries
    17:21
    Italy police raid homes in Milan ahead of protests
    Other countries
    17:00
    Photo
    Azerbaijani chess players win gold, bronze at European Club Cup
    Individual sports
    16:38
    Value of paid services for population rises 7.9% in Azerbaijan
    Finance
    16:21
    Azerbaijan's cocoa export revenue rises by over 28%
    Business
    16:00
    Roadmap being prepared for final investment decision on Black Sea Energy Cable
    Energy
    All News Feed