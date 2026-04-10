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    Milli Majlis: Education of fallen sappers' children to be funded from state budget

    Milli Majlis
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 14:24
    Milli Majlis: Education of fallen sappers' children to be funded from state budget

    The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has adopted in the first reading a draft law on supporting families of fallen sappers.

    According to Report, the document was reviewed at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

    The amendments provide for the state budget to cover the education of children of sappers who died during demining operations, in educational institutions across the country regardless of ownership (excluding supplementary education).

    In addition, it is proposed to reduce the taxable income of family members of fallen sappers by 400 manats ($235.29) per month.

    The draft law aims to improve the social conditions of sapper families and strengthen state support.

    The provisions, which will come into force on September 15, 2026, also apply to children (up to 23 years old) of sappers who died or passed away from injuries before the law's enactment.

    The draft law was adopted in the first reading.

    Humanitarian demining activities sappers Milli Majlis Azerbaijan
    Həlak olan minatəmizləyənlərin övladlarının təhsilhaqlarının dövlət hesabına ödənilməsi təklifi ilk oxunuşda qəbul edilib
    Милли Меджлис: Обучение детей погибших саперов будет оплачиваться из госбюджета

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