Erdoğan, Pezeshkian speak on phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Erdogan's office said, Report informs.

The leaders discussed the ceasefire and the security situation in the region.

In the conversation, Erdoğan noted that Türkiye had exerted intensive efforts alongside relevant countries in the process leading to the ceasefire.

President Erdoğan emphasized that the upcoming negotiations, set to begin in the coming days, must be utilized to the utmost degree to achieve lasting peace and stability. He also said his country stands ready to provide all manner of contributions alongside friendly nations in this new phase as well.

Expressing once again his condolences and sorrow to the people of Iran for their losses, the president stated that Türkiye's goal is to establish a new climate of sound judgment and dialogue in our region.