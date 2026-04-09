Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire in Ukraine
Region
- 09 April, 2026
- 23:33
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire with Ukraine for the duration of the Orthodox Easter holidays, the Kremlin said Thursday, after Kyiv also proposed a pause in hostilities.
The temporary truce will begin at 4 pm Moscow time on Saturday, April 11, and last until the end of the day on Sunday, April 12.
"By the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief... V.V. Putin, in connection with the approaching Orthodox feast of Easter (the Resurrection of Christ), a ceasefire is declared from 16:00 (13:00 GMT) on 11 April until the end of the day on 12 April 2026," the Kremlin's statement said.
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