Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

    Region
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 23:33
    Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire with Ukraine for the duration of the Orthodox Easter holidays, the Kremlin said Thursday, after Kyiv also proposed a pause in hostilities.

    The temporary truce will begin at 4 pm Moscow time on Saturday, April 11, and last until the end of the day on Sunday, April 12.

    "By the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief... V.V. Putin, in connection with the approaching Orthodox feast of Easter (the Resurrection of Christ), a ceasefire is declared from 16:00 (13:00 GMT) on 11 April until the end of the day on 12 April 2026," the Kremlin's statement said.

    Vladimir Putin Easter Truce Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Putin Pasxa atəşkəsi elan edib
    Путин объявил пасхальное перемирие

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