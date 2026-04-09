Nikol Pashinyan: Rail link with Azerbaijan boosts regional trade

Regional developments are having a positive impact on cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday as he received a delegation led by Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, Report informs via Armenpress.

Pashinyan welcomed the minister's visit and underlined the strategic nature of the partnership between Armenia and Kazakhstan, his office said in a readout.

He said that recent high-level bilateral visits have given fresh momentum to the development of broad-based cooperation between the two countries, adding that this is also reflected in the substantive bilateral agenda.

Pashinyan also said that regional developments are having a positive impact on cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan, particularly through the railway connection established via Azerbaijan, Russia and Georgia, which he said is creating new opportunities to expand trade and economic ties.

Kosherbayev conveyed the warm greetings of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Armenian prime minister and said he had held productive discussions with Armenian partners on all issues of mutual interest.

He expressed confidence that the newly established rail link would significantly expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Kosherbayev also stressed the importance of unblocking regional transport routes and reaffirmed Kazakhstan's support for the TRIPP initiative.

Pashinyan and Kosherbayev also discussed the development of cooperation in infrastructure, construction, agriculture, technology, air connectivity and tourism.