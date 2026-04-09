Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Nikol Pashinyan: Rail link with Azerbaijan boosts regional trade

    Region
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 22:27
    Nikol Pashinyan: Rail link with Azerbaijan boosts regional trade

    Regional developments are having a positive impact on cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday as he received a delegation led by Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, Report informs via Armenpress.

    Pashinyan welcomed the minister's visit and underlined the strategic nature of the partnership between Armenia and Kazakhstan, his office said in a readout.

    He said that recent high-level bilateral visits have given fresh momentum to the development of broad-based cooperation between the two countries, adding that this is also reflected in the substantive bilateral agenda.

    Pashinyan also said that regional developments are having a positive impact on cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan, particularly through the railway connection established via Azerbaijan, Russia and Georgia, which he said is creating new opportunities to expand trade and economic ties.

    Kosherbayev conveyed the warm greetings of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Armenian prime minister and said he had held productive discussions with Armenian partners on all issues of mutual interest.

    He expressed confidence that the newly established rail link would significantly expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

    Kosherbayev also stressed the importance of unblocking regional transport routes and reaffirmed Kazakhstan's support for the TRIPP initiative.

    Pashinyan and Kosherbayev also discussed the development of cooperation in infrastructure, construction, agriculture, technology, air connectivity and tourism.

    Nikol Pashinyan Yermek Kosherbayev Trump Route (TRIPP) Armenia Kazakhstan
    Paşinyan: Azərbaycanla dəmir yolu əlaqəsi regional ticarətin inkişafına təkan verir
    Пашинян: Ж/д сообщение с Азербайджаном придает импульс развитию региональной торговли

    Latest News

    22:27

    Nikol Pashinyan: Rail link with Azerbaijan boosts regional trade

    Region
    22:02

    Record number of referees to officiate at FIFA World Cup 2026

    Football
    21:45

    EBRD includes Azerbaijan in €5B support program

    Finance
    21:29

    Numan Kurtulmuş: Türkiye welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia rapprochement

    Foreign policy
    21:07
    Photo

    Lithuanian PM Inga Ruginienė tours Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

    Cultural policy
    20:50

    Hakan Fidan: Two weeks may not suffice for US-Iran peace

    Region
    20:41

    Azerbaijan, Japan discuss expanding banking cooperation

    Finance
    20:22

    Netanyahu initiates direct peace negotiations with Lebanon

    Other countries
    20:10

    Andrej Bojić: Energy ties with Azerbaijan vital for Serbia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed