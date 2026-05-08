Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Current state of Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations discussed

    Foreign policy
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 10:15
    Current state of Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations discussed

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Tajikistan Alimirzamin Asgarov has met with the head of the Sughd region, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, and the mayor of Khujand, Firdavs Sharifzoda, Report informs.

    "I am pleased to meet with the head of the Sughd region, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, and the mayor of Khujand, Firdavs Sharifzoda. We discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations," Asgarov wrote on social media.

    The ambassador added that during the meeting, they also exchanged views on the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

    Azerbaijan Tajikistan Ambassador
    Azərbaycan-Tacikistan münasibətlərinin cari vəziyyəti müzakirə olunub
    Обсуждено текущее состояние отношений между Азербайджаном и Таджикистаном

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