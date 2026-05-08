Current state of Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations discussed
Foreign policy
- 08 May, 2026
- 10:15
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Tajikistan Alimirzamin Asgarov has met with the head of the Sughd region, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, and the mayor of Khujand, Firdavs Sharifzoda, Report informs.
"I am pleased to meet with the head of the Sughd region, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, and the mayor of Khujand, Firdavs Sharifzoda. We discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations," Asgarov wrote on social media.
The ambassador added that during the meeting, they also exchanged views on the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).
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