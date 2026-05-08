Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan to export diesel fuel to Armenia tomorrow

    Business
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 18:08
    Azerbaijan to export diesel fuel to Armenia tomorrow

    Another shipment of diesel fuel will be exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia tomorrow.

    According to Report, eight railway tank cars of diesel fuel will be sent to the neighboring country.

    In addition, six railcars of fertilizer will be transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan in transit.

    The cargo will depart from the Bilajari station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC in Baku.

    Diesel fuel Transit via Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycandan Ermənistana dizel yanacağı ixrac olunacaq
    Азербайджан отправит в Армению очередную партию дизтоплива

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