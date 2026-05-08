Azerbaijan to export diesel fuel to Armenia tomorrow
Business
- 08 May, 2026
- 18:08
Another shipment of diesel fuel will be exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia tomorrow.
According to Report, eight railway tank cars of diesel fuel will be sent to the neighboring country.
In addition, six railcars of fertilizer will be transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan in transit.
The cargo will depart from the Bilajari station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC in Baku.
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