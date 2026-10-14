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    President of Laos visits Yanardag reserve

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 15:18
    President of Laos visits Yanardag reserve

    President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Yanardag State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve on October 14.

    According to Report, the Lao leader received information about the reserve and visited an exhibition of handicrafts on its grounds. The visit concluded with an exchange of commemorative gifts.

    The visit to Yanardag left a positive impression on the president.

    President of Laos visits Yanardag reserve
    President of Laos visits Yanardag reserve
    President of Laos visits Yanardag reserve
    President of Laos visits Yanardag reserve
    President of Laos visits Yanardag reserve
    President of Laos visits Yanardag reserve
    President of Laos visits Yanardag reserve
    Azerbaijan-Laos relations Thongloun Sisoulith Yanardag State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve
    Photo
    Laos Prezidenti "Yanardağ" Dövlət Tarix-Mədəniyyət və Təbiət Qoruğunu ziyarət edib
    Photo
    Президент Лаоса посетил заповедник "Янардаг"
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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