President of Laos visits Yanardag reserve
Foreign policy
- 14 October, 2026
- 15:18
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Yanardag State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve on October 14.
According to Report, the Lao leader received information about the reserve and visited an exhibition of handicrafts on its grounds. The visit concluded with an exchange of commemorative gifts.
The visit to Yanardag left a positive impression on the president.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
16:54
Baku temperatures reach 26°C as October stays warmer than normalEcology
16:46
European Commission allocates €2.86 billion to Ukraine under defense loanOther countries
16:40
Photo
Azerbaijan represented at HOTREC, Hotelstars assemblies in VilniusTourism
16:28
Azerbaijan, Chile discuss cooperation in financial marketsFinance
16:21
Azerbaijan boys' U17 boxing team finishes third at European ChampionshipsIndividual sports
16:14
Photo
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry has appointed 115 energy managers nationwide to dateEnergy
16:07
Photo
Photo exhibition on Azerbaijan's landmine problem opens in ZagrebForeign policy
15:59
Photo
Video
Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarvesDomestic policy
15:54
Photo
IMF provides strategic planning recommendations to Azerbaijan's Central BankFinance