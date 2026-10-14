President of Laos visits Yanardag reserve

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President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Yanardag State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve on October 14.

According to Report, the Lao leader received information about the reserve and visited an exhibition of handicrafts on its grounds. The visit concluded with an exchange of commemorative gifts.

The visit to Yanardag left a positive impression on the president.