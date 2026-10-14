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    Emomali Rahmon to attend CICA Summit in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 15:05
    Emomali Rahmon to attend CICA Summit in Baku

    President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will attend the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

    According to Report, citing the Tajik president's press service, Rahmon has already departed for Azerbaijan.

    His accompanying delegation includes the foreign minister, presidential aides for foreign relations and economic affairs, the secretary of the Security Council and other officials.

    The 7th CICA Summit is scheduled to take place in Baku on October 15, with representatives of the organization's member states in attendance.

    Emomali Rahmon Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Visit to Azerbaijan
    Emoməli Rahmon Bakıda AQEM sammitində iştirak edəcək
    Эмомали Рахмон примет участие в саммите СВМДА в Баку
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