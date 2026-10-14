Kyiv invites Witkoff and Kushner for talks in Brussels

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Ukrainian negotiators have proposed meeting Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, special envoys of US President Donald Trump, in the coming days for a new round of talks, Report informs citing sources quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

The sources noted that the Ukrainian side has invited the US envoys to travel to Brussels or another city to continue negotiations.

"Ukrainian negotiators are currently inviting Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to come to Brussels or another location for a new round of talks," the sources said.

The European Council is scheduled to meet in Brussels on October 15-16, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the gathering.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had proposed holding a new meeting with Trump's envoys.