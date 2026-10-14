Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Kyiv invites Witkoff and Kushner for talks in Brussels

    Other countries
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 14:51
    Kyiv invites Witkoff and Kushner for talks in Brussels

    Ukrainian negotiators have proposed meeting Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, special envoys of US President Donald Trump, in the coming days for a new round of talks, Report informs citing sources quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

    The sources noted that the Ukrainian side has invited the US envoys to travel to Brussels or another city to continue negotiations.

    "Ukrainian negotiators are currently inviting Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to come to Brussels or another location for a new round of talks," the sources said.

    The European Council is scheduled to meet in Brussels on October 15-16, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the gathering.

    Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had proposed holding a new meeting with Trump's envoys.

    Steve Witkoff Jared Kushner talks
    Kiyev Uitkoff və Kuşnerə Brüsseldə danışıqlar aparmağı təklif edib
    Киев предложил Уиткоффу и Кушнеру провести переговоры в Брюсселе
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    16:54
    Baku temperatures reach 26°C as October stays warmer than normal
    Ecology
    16:46
    European Commission allocates €2.86 billion to Ukraine under defense loan
    Other countries
    16:40
    Photo
    Azerbaijan represented at HOTREC, Hotelstars assemblies in Vilnius
    Tourism
    16:28
    Azerbaijan, Chile discuss cooperation in financial markets
    Finance
    16:21
    Azerbaijan boys' U17 boxing team finishes third at European Championships
    Individual sports
    16:14
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry has appointed 115 energy managers nationwide to date
    Energy
    16:07
    Photo
    Photo exhibition on Azerbaijan's landmine problem opens in Zagreb
    Foreign policy
    15:59
    Photo
    Video
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Domestic policy
    15:54
    Photo
    IMF provides strategic planning recommendations to Azerbaijan's Central Bank
    Finance
    All News Feed