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    Evaluation exercise underway within NATO Operational Capabilities Concept

    Military
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 15:03
    Evaluation exercise underway within NATO Operational Capabilities Concept

    The initial phase of the Self-Evaluation Level 1 (SEL 1) exercise involving the Azerbaijani Army's peacekeeping battalion and military police company declared to the NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) programme successfully completed, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    During the exercise, the military vehicles, supplies and equipment available in the units' armament were inspected, and their compliance with NATO standards and requirements was assessed.

    It should be noted that the evaluation is conducted by OCC evaluators from various NATO headquarters and partner countries, with the involvement of NATO Allied Land Command.

    Evaluation exercise underway within NATO Operational Capabilities Concept
    Evaluation exercise underway within NATO Operational Capabilities Concept

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