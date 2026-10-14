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    Zulfiya Nuriyeva: Youth should preserve traditions of Azerbaijani clothing

    Cultural policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 15:15
    Zulfiya Nuriyeva: Youth should preserve traditions of Azerbaijani clothing

    Traditional clothing customs should be passed down from generation to generation, Zulfiya Nuriyeva, chairperson of Supporting Socioeconomic and Agricultural Development public association, told Report during the Kelaghayi Parade.

    According to her, Azerbaijan's traditional clothing, including kelaghayi silk headscarves, other headwear and traditional costumes, is an integral part of the country's national identity.

    "Young people must preserve these traditions and pass them on to future generations. Our parade will pass through some of the city's most beautiful locations, starting in Icherisheher and stretching from the Maiden Tower to Fountain Square," she said.

    Nurieva emphasized that the parade would give visitors to the city an opportunity to learn about Azerbaijan's traditional clothing.

    National identity Kelaghayi
    Zülfiyyə Nuriyeva: Milli geyimlərimizi gələcək nəsillərə ötürməliyik
    Зульфия Нуриева: Молодежь должна сохранять традиции национальной одежды
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