Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan, Cambodia discuss strengthening interparliamentary ties

    Milli Majlis
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 14:51
    Azerbaijan, Cambodia discuss strengthening interparliamentary ties

    Azerbaijan and Cambodia have discussed prospects for strengthening interparliamentary ties, highlighting the important role of cooperation between legislative bodies in developing relations between the two countries.

    According to Report, the discussions took place at a meeting between Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

    The sides noted that their parliaments cooperate closely through key parliamentary platforms, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network.

    The Cambodian prime minister emphasized the importance of humanitarian ties, noting that hundreds of young Cambodians graduated from higher education institutions in Azerbaijan during the Soviet era and that this practice continues today.

    The meeting also highlighted that positive political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Cambodia creates favourable opportunities for further expanding cooperation.

    Azerbaijan, Cambodia discuss strengthening interparliamentary ties
    Azerbaijan, Cambodia discuss strengthening interparliamentary ties

    Sahiba Gafarova Hun Manet Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Kamboca parlamentlərarası əlaqələrinin inkişaf perspektivləri müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Камбоджа обсудили развитие межпарламентских связей
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    16:54
    Baku temperatures reach 26°C as October stays warmer than normal
    Ecology
    16:46
    European Commission allocates €2.86 billion to Ukraine under defense loan
    Other countries
    16:40
    Photo
    Azerbaijan represented at HOTREC, Hotelstars assemblies in Vilnius
    Tourism
    16:28
    Azerbaijan, Chile discuss cooperation in financial markets
    Finance
    16:21
    Azerbaijan boys' U17 boxing team finishes third at European Championships
    Individual sports
    16:14
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry has appointed 115 energy managers nationwide to date
    Energy
    16:07
    Photo
    Photo exhibition on Azerbaijan's landmine problem opens in Zagreb
    Foreign policy
    15:59
    Photo
    Video
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Domestic policy
    15:54
    Photo
    IMF provides strategic planning recommendations to Azerbaijan's Central Bank
    Finance
    All News Feed