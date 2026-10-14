Azerbaijan, Cambodia discuss strengthening interparliamentary ties

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Azerbaijan and Cambodia have discussed prospects for strengthening interparliamentary ties, highlighting the important role of cooperation between legislative bodies in developing relations between the two countries.

According to Report, the discussions took place at a meeting between Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

The sides noted that their parliaments cooperate closely through key parliamentary platforms, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network.

The Cambodian prime minister emphasized the importance of humanitarian ties, noting that hundreds of young Cambodians graduated from higher education institutions in Azerbaijan during the Soviet era and that this practice continues today.

The meeting also highlighted that positive political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Cambodia creates favourable opportunities for further expanding cooperation.