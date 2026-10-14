Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Bangladesh's state minister to attend CICA Summit in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 15:22
    Bangladesh's state minister to attend CICA Summit in Baku

    Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kobir will attend the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

    According to Report, citing local media, Kobir said the visit was of strategic importance, adding that Bangladesh aims to expand engagement with the region, which he described as a new direction in the country's foreign policy.

    "From the perspective of foreign policy engagement, this region represents a new space and a new direction, and we are developing ties in the region," he said.

    After visiting Azerbaijan, Kobir will travel to Baghdad, where he will attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on October 17.

    The 7th CICA Summit is scheduled to take place in Baku on October 15, with representatives of the organization's member states in attendance.

    Humayun Kobir CICA
    Banqladeş AQEM sammitində iştirakı regional əməkdaşlığın möhkəmləndirilməsi kimi dəyərləndirir
    Бангладеш рассматривает участие в саммите СВМДА в Баку как шаг к укреплению связей с регионом
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    16:54
    Baku temperatures reach 26°C as October stays warmer than normal
    Ecology
    16:46
    European Commission allocates €2.86 billion to Ukraine under defense loan
    Other countries
    16:40
    Photo
    Azerbaijan represented at HOTREC, Hotelstars assemblies in Vilnius
    Tourism
    16:28
    Azerbaijan, Chile discuss cooperation in financial markets
    Finance
    16:21
    Azerbaijan boys' U17 boxing team finishes third at European Championships
    Individual sports
    16:14
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry has appointed 115 energy managers nationwide to date
    Energy
    16:07
    Photo
    Photo exhibition on Azerbaijan's landmine problem opens in Zagreb
    Foreign policy
    15:59
    Photo
    Video
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Domestic policy
    15:54
    Photo
    IMF provides strategic planning recommendations to Azerbaijan's Central Bank
    Finance
    All News Feed