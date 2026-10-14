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Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kobir will attend the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

According to Report, citing local media, Kobir said the visit was of strategic importance, adding that Bangladesh aims to expand engagement with the region, which he described as a new direction in the country's foreign policy.

"From the perspective of foreign policy engagement, this region represents a new space and a new direction, and we are developing ties in the region," he said.

After visiting Azerbaijan, Kobir will travel to Baghdad, where he will attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on October 17.

The 7th CICA Summit is scheduled to take place in Baku on October 15, with representatives of the organization's member states in attendance.