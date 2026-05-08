Environmental requirements for urban development discussed at State Ecological Expertise Agency

Public hearings titled "Environmental Requirements, Standards and Restrictions for Urban Development Entities and Architects" were held at the State Ecological Expertise Agency.

According to Report, the event focused on environmental obligations in the field of urban development, design standards that architects must comply with, and adherence to green building principles.

Chairman of the Board of the State Ecological Expertise Agency, Mirsalam Ganbarov, stated that sewage systems and a number of other environmental solutions are not being properly implemented in newly built residential settlements.

Architect Elchin Aliyev noted that modern urban planning requires the use of up-to-date architectural approaches and technologies.

Chairman of the Sustainable Development Public Union, Fikrat Jafarov, called on construction companies to incorporate rainwater collection and storage systems into new buildings. According to him, collecting rainwater and using it to irrigate green spaces would be more effective both environmentally and economically, especially since such systems are already widely used in modern cities.

Deputy Head of Department at the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Shahnaz Badalova, said the agency could develop regulations for the implementation of green solutions. She stressed that climate and environmental conditions must be taken into account when drafting such rules.

During the discussions, participants particularly emphasized the need to adapt international green building standards to local conditions in order to transform Azerbaijani cities - especially Baku and settlements across the Absheron Peninsula - into healthier, more sustainable and environmentally balanced urban environments.